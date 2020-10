Fire officials say the General Store sparked fire just before 2 a.m.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Flames broke out at a storefront in Luzerne County overnight.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just the General Store but a nearby pet shop and brewery were damaged by the smoke.

No one was hurt.