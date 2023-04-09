Church serves over 600 Easter dinners in Hazleton

Many of the meals went to first responders in the community who spent Easter Sunday working.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County served more than 600 easter dinners.

The Holy Rosary Church on Poplar Street distributed the dinners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those registered for the event.

Organizers say the demand for these dinners has grown in years past.

"This is our sixteenth year doing it, and this year there was an increase in need, that people need meals," said Tony Colombo, coordinator. "So we came, we conquered, and we did it."

"I just really like helping people if they don't have as much as we have. So I just want to help them as much as I can for the community and to make the world a better place," added Brooke-Lynne Sanes, nine-year-old volunteer.

