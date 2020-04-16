Over 100 essential businesses inspected in Luzerne County

Officials make sure employees have safe working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's been one week since 30 municipalities in Luzerne County joined forces to inspect essential businesses and make sure employees have safe working conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 100 businesses and warehouses in Luzerne County have been inspected by the COVID-19 Regional Code Enforcement Partnership team.

Officials said they have seen positive changes.

"Businesses have started to do temperature screenings, they are cleaning and disinfecting their facilities, they are re-designing the workplace, they are setting up spots on the floor to make sure folks are keeping their distance," said State Senator John Yudichak, (I) 14th district.

On Tuesday, code enforcement officers in Hazle Township visited Amazon's warehouse.

"They are fogging and disinfecting all of their work areas, masks and gloves are mandatory, they just received today eight thermal body temperature scanners that they are going to put into place today," Hazle Township Supervisor Chairman Jim Montone said.

There is also a website where essential workers can make an anonymous complaint about the conditions of their workplace LuzerneCovid.com.

In the past week, nearly 300 complaints were filed; those complaints are currently being investigated.