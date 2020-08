The event is to help vendors who might have lost out on canceled or postponed events due to the pandemic.

KINGSTON, Pa. — An outdoor event featuring local craft vendors, food, and wine took place at the JCC Parking Lot of Third Avenue.

About a dozen vendors were set up.

The marketplace is open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said that the event is to help vendors who might have lost out on canceled or postponed events due to the pandemic.