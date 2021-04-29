As festivals come back, vendors beware of event scams

As we slowly get back to somewhat normal, outdoor events are starting to make a comeback. However, there's a new threat that small businesses need to be aware of.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — As we slowly get back to somewhat normal in this pandemic, outdoor events and festivals are starting to make a comeback. However, there's a new threat that small businesses need to be aware of.

It's event scams for vendors, where people pose as organizers and take money for a festival that doesn't exist.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub has more about the latest one affecting vendors in Luzerne County.

The John J. Hopkins Memorial Park in Edwardsville is empty right now, but soon it will be host to the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival, and it's creating a lot of excitement.

"The amount of people reaching out to us this year, more than ever, has been tremendous, you know, people that we've never had before wanting to get involved in the festival," said Jackie Moran from the Edwardsville Hometown Committee.

Unfortunately, event organizers say the excitement has led to scammers taking advantage of people looking to have a booth or table at events by posting ads online in an attempt to get vendor fees from people on PayPal.

"And they're portraying themselves to be representatives of course of the people that are putting on these events, and reaching out to these vendors to try to get them to, you know, turn over payment for an event that doesn't exist," added Moran.

Organizers with the Edwardsville Pierogi festival tell Newswatch 16 Some of these scammers do a little bit of research and pretend to be hosting events at places like the John J. Hopkins Memorial Park.

In Edwardsville, that is home to the Pierogi Festival and some other events, but vendors say you have to be careful and use extra caution before signing up and sending money to these people pretending to host events.

"People just have to check it out. They have to be vigilant and call the township or city where the event's gonna supposed to be happening, and ask them if it's a legitimate event," said Tony Thomas from Tony Thomas' Catering.

Organizers say in some cases, the Facebook account attached to the scam is gone before victims realize what's happened.