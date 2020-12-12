Outdoor Christmas market held in Wright Township

A business in part of Luzerne County was in the holiday spirit on Saturday.
George Burger & Sons, a garden and landscaping company, hosted an outdoor Christmas wonderland.
There were plenty of Christmas trees to check out, along with food trucks and refreshments.
"Being in small business, it's about helping each other. There's enough business out there for everybody. And if everybody works together and helps each other out we'll all get through this," said George Burger, owner of George Burger & Sons.
There also was a live glass blowing demonstration on site.
The event continues tomorrow in Wright Township.
