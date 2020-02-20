Out with the Astros, in with the Nationals

Back Mountain Little League champs change their nickname.

DALLAS, Pa. — A team of ten to twelve-year-olds played with the Astros nickname all last season and won their district championship.

After major league baseball's Houston Astros were caught in a sign-stealing scandal district and team officials, including Bob Bertoni, decided the little league team needed a new name.

"In today's society, we lack consequences for actions and in my opinion, this is a justified consequence," Bertoni said. "I don't think we'll be the last district to do this."

It's not just parents in the Back Mountain Little League that are in favor of the decision; 15-year-old Jack Long is a junior board member.

"Being a baseball player, reciting the little league pledge before every game and learning how to play the game fairly. These players were once in my shoes and to know that as grown men in major league cheating and not following the little league pledge and what they've learned up to this point," Long said. "I think that's very disrespectful to the whole game."

League vice president Eric Williams said finding a suitable new name for the team was a no brainer.

"We only thought it was fitting that since they were the champions to put them with the nationals this year since the nationals won the championship last year," Williams explained.

For a game known as America's Pastime and in a league that brings national attention to our area every year, Williams felt it was important to put the spotlight of the game and in a different direction.