Organization in Luzerne County celebrates milestone anniversary

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An organization in Luzerne County celebrated a big milestone Saturday night.
It was the 125th anniversary of the Council 372 of the Knights of Columbus Pittston.
The celebration included speeches, a blessing of the meal, and a slideshow with significant pictures of the council throughout the years.
Organizers say this anniversary is a big deal for the organization.
"Well, it's huge. It's a huge event, it's very important to us as a council to celebrate our hundred and twenty-five years. And we like giving back to the community, and we have a lot of people coming that might not necessarily be knights but are affiliated with the association itself," said Fred Orkwis, Knights of Columbus Pittston.
The organization was founded back in 1898 in Luzerne County.
