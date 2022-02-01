Organization hosts veteran outreach event in Wilkes-Barre

The outreach event helps to provide basic necessities like clothing, hygiene items, non-perishable food, and survival items for the homeless in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An organization wants to make sure veterans start the year on the right foot.

On Sunday, VALOR Clinic hosted a giveaway at the corner of Market and Wilkes-Barre Streets in the Diamond City.

The outreach event helps to provide basic necessities like clothing, hygiene items, non-perishable food, and survival items for the homeless in Wilkes-Barre.

It's all in the hopes of meeting homeless veterans, so the organization could further lend a helping hand.

"The homelessness crisis in our country surrounding veterans is huge, as I'm sure many people have noticed as of this point. We can't ignore it any longer. We need to stand up and make a difference for our brothers and sisters who have fallen on hard times," said Zacheriah Taylor, Wilkes-Barre Stand Down coordinator.

Organizers also distributed a free hot meal at the outreach event in Wilkes-Barre.