Orchard owners hoping for temperatures above freezing

Farmers hope the recent cold overnight temperatures don't damage what looks like a promising fruit crop.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There are dozens of acres at Heller Orchards in Wapwallopen for owner Greg Heller to keep his eyes on as he grows apples, peaches, and cherries. But his focus right now is on the nightly low temperature.

"We watch the weather really close and I'd say, where the fruit is now, we won't want to see any temperatures below 28," Heller said.

Farmers say as long as the weather cooperates, it could be a promising peach season.

"Everything looks really good. I think we're going to make it," Heller said.

Heller says his farm and the northeast were not so lucky in the begging of last May.

"It was really cold and a cold blast out of Canada, and it really hurt all the peaches in at least northeast Pennsylvania. Southern Pennsylvania was even hurt, and as far west as Chicago."

Heller also says a good local crop would be helpful to the community, especially with the strain the pandemic has caused this past year.