Operation Nighthawk training in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Troopers came from all over Pennsylvania for training on Saturday night in Luzerne County.

State police gathered at Luzerne County Community College for an educational program on driving under the influence.

Troopers learned the technical side of working DUI stops and crashes.

Then, a woman spoke to all the officers, sharing her personal, heartbreaking experience.

Her father was killed by someone driving under the influence back in 2016.

"I would say have fun, but before you leave the house, take an Uber or plan on being wherever you're going to be and not leave because one bad decision has devised my family and I'm sure many other families," said Carol Brozzetti of Gouldsboro.