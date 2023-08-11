Opening day of Plymouth Kielbasa Festival in Luzerne County

Thousands are expected to come out for vendors, music, and, of course, the star of the show: kielbasa.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — It is the 19th year of celebrating everything kielbasa in Plymouth—fresh, smoked, sandwiches, you name it.

And there's a reason people keep returning year after year. Nearly 20 years of kielbasa and people in Luzerne County still haven't had their fill.

"I just like trying the different places and things. And we've been coming, what, since they first started. Every year, we come down for it." Nancy Winslow said.

The kielbasa fest in Plymouth is celebrating 19 years. It attracts hungry people near and far, including John Tomasek and John Moyer, who traveled from the Lehigh Valley.

"14 years we've been coming. We missed the kielbasa."

It's local businesses like Glen Lyon Brothers that keep the people coming back every year. They'll be serving up 1,500 pounds of kielbasa over the next two days

"We have rings to go home, we have kielbasa sticks, we have pickled kielbasa," owner Mark Tarnowski said.

And it's the customers that keep these businesses going for generations, even through their toughest times.

Tarnowski says this year has been especially difficult after their storefront went up in flames last year.

"They showed their support at the Bloomsburg Fair. They still show their support, so we're here for them."

They are making sure people get their fix of this local staple in newer ways than ever before.

"It's the first time I've ever had a cheesesteak kielbasa, and it's excellent. It's really, really good." Winslow said.

And keeping with tradition as they have for three generations.

"We've been doing it since '46. It's in our blood, I guess," Tarnowski added.