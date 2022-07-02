Online art auction to raise awareness, funds for autism

A nonprofit in Luzerne County is getting creative with its efforts to help those with autism.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Lindsay Dragon is the events and social media coordinator for Autism Awareness NEPA. She's raising up works of art inside a hallway between The Salt Barre and Blend Natural in Pittston, with the hopes of raising money.

"With the initial closing of all events in 2020, we were really trying to figure out how we could continue to raise awareness as well as raising funds for our community. And an online art auction was born," Dragon said.

But this time, Dragon says it's evolved.

"Last year, all the art was in my home and completely falling down on me and my family. So we decided that it would be better if we could do it in a location. And luckily, The Salt Barre and Blend Natural were able to provide this space for us and have been so gracious with allowing us to bring our pieces in and display them."

Starting February 23, QR codes will be placed next to all the pieces, and there will be an auction for them entirely hosted online.

"Once you bid, if you get outbid, you'll get a direct text message, so you'll always be up to date on whether or not you were outbid or not on an item."

The art was donated by artists who either have autism, have a connection to autism, or someone who wants to help out for the cause. The goal of Autism Awareness NEPA is to promote awareness and support community programs for individuals with autism in Luzerne County.

"This year, we have mounted faces, sculptures. We have a very large sculpture coming that's made out of piano keys, paintings, charcoal drawings, playdough sculptures, you know, that have been hardened through the drying process. So it's really amazing to see what were the talent we have," said Dragon.

And for some of these artists, it is more than just a creative outlet. It's a form of communication.

"What they're expressing that they can't express in words, or also in their behaviors. That disconnect is something that they'll work on their whole lives in a lot of cases. Or it's just really difficult to get something across with different art mediums."

The auction will take place at the end of February.

A few pieces of the art auction. Bidding info will be released soon. Dates are Feb 23rd - 26th. See the pieces in person by visiting The Salt Barre and Blend Natural in Pittston! Posted by Autism Awareness- NEPA on Wednesday, February 2, 2022