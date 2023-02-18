One week until Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre

The fundraiser modeled after the popular ABC dance competition show benefits The KISS Theatre in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — We are one week away from the Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre. It's a fundraiser modeled after the popular ABC show Dancing with the Stars.

The event takes place at the F.M. Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the performances begin at 8 p.m.

The event benefits The KISS Theatre, an inclusive children's theatre in Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub will be one of the competitors, along with nine other "local celebrities" from around Luzerne County. You can get a sneak peek at Chelsea's routine on Monday night's Check it Out with Chelsea on Newswatch 16 at 7 p.m.

You can vote for Chelsea and her partner, Mike Walton, for the 'Peoples Choice Award' by giving a donation in their name to The KISS Theatre. You can begin the voting process by clicking this link.

If you want to attend the event in person, tickets are still available and can be purchased by following this link.