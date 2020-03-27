One taken to the hospital after Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.



According to police, a man was shot at the intersection of Hazle and Blackman streets in the city around 3 p.m. Friday.



An employee at Rocco's Used Tires tells Newswatch 16 he was working on the gunshot victim's car when he heard shots.



He says he turned around and saw the alleged shooter continue to fire his gun after the victim was on the ground.