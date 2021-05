The crash closed down Route 92 for an hour and a half.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

Investigators say the driver hit a pole just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Route 92 and Taft Avenue in Exeter Township.

The car then flipped over on its roof.

Route 92 was closed for an hour and a half while crews worked to clear up the wreckage.