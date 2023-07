The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday along South River Street in Plains Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

Police say two cars collided head-on along South River Street in Plains Township shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South River Street was closed for a short period of time but has reopened after that crash in Luzerne County.