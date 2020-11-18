One person taken to hospital after fire in Wilkes-Barre

A fire damaged an apartment building early Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Flames broke out at the apartment building at the corner of South Franklin and West Ross Streets downtown around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Neighbors say about a dozen people live here. They are allowed back in.

One neighbor said he smelled smoke before the fire started.

"After about 10 minutes, my apartment started smoking up, and I went down the stairs and instantly got the garbage plastic smoke smell," said Nick Castellano.

The fire started on the second floor.

There's no name or condition on the person who was hurt.