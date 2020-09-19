One person stabbed after early morning fight in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed during a fight in Luzerne County.



Troopers tell Newswatch 16 a fight broke out at the Turkey Hill along North Church Street in Hazle Township just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.



Police say the 35-year-old victim was flown to a nearby hospital.



Several suspects were taken into custody at the scene.



The investigation is ongoing in Luzerne County.