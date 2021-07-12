One person dies after fire in Luzerne County

His father tells us the aide made it out safely, but his son could not make it out on his own. Herrera said his son was taken to the hospital, but he was told that he breathed in too much smoke and didn't make it.

"Aiden's birthday is Valentine's Day, so we're going to have a nice big party for him because he's going to be 21. And then he was graduating this year from Wyoming Valley West High School. He's been in school since he was young, so he graduated this year at 21. And we're going to have a nice party for him over the summer when he graduates, so that was two accomplishments I was going to do with him. Now, I can't do that, and I'm saddened by the whole situation. But now I have my other boys. I'm going to try to take care of my other boys and myself. Just try to make everything I can make better," said Herrera.