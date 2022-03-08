One man dead after shooting in Hazleton

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday along Wyoming and Beech Streets in the city.

HAZLETON, Pa. — One teenager is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Hazleton Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Wyoming and Beech Streets for shots fired around 1 a.m.

All five boys involved were taken to the hospital where one later died.

Officials say 17-year-old Stanley Jimson of Hazleton died from a gunshot wound.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hazleton Police Department by calling (570) 459-4940 or 911.