Car down embankment, one flown to hospital in Luzerne County

One person was life-flighted after their car rolled down an embankment on Sunday.
Officials say a man was driving on a private road above Route 11 in Union Township when their SUV slipped off the road.
A neighbor heard screaming sometime later and called 911.
Several crews began a rescue effort after 8 p.m. from Route 11 and retrieved the victim.
The victim was then flown to the hospital with what officials say are serious injuries.
Officials have not said when Route 11 will fully reopen in this part of Luzerne County.