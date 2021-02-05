Car down embankment, one flown to hospital in Luzerne County

One person was rescued after their car rolled down an embankment around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was life-flighted after their car rolled down an embankment on Sunday.

Officials say a man was driving on a private road above Route 11 in Union Township when their SUV slipped off the road.

A neighbor heard screaming sometime later and called 911.

Several crews began a rescue effort after 8 p.m. from Route 11 and retrieved the victim.

The victim was then flown to the hospital with what officials say are serious injuries.