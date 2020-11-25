HAZLETON, Pa. — A juvenile was shot early Wednesday morning in part of Luzerne County.
Police say they were called to the Lehigh Valley Hospital for reports of a boy who was shot.
Investigators believe the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. along West Maple Street in Hazleton.
The victim was shot while he was in a car.
There's no word on his condition or if police have any suspects after the shooting in Hazleton.
One injured in early morning shooting in Hazleton
Police say a juvenile was shot while sitting in a car.
HAZLETON, Pa. — A juvenile was shot early Wednesday morning in part of Luzerne County.