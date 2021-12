The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Friday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Friday morning.

Officials say two men got into an argument along South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre just after 11 a.m.

The argument led to the suspect producing a weapon and shooting at the victim.

The suspect then fled the area but was immediately stopped by police officers and was taken into custody.

The victim is expected to be okay after the shooting in Luzerne County.