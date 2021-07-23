One hurt in Wilkes-Barre shooting

A basketball game in a park interrupted by gunfire in Wilkes-Barre. One person was hurt, and another's in cuffs.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police say a young person was shot at the intersection of Huber and Stanton Streets around 8 Thursday night.

Cops blocked off the intersection to investigate.

Neighbors who spoke with us off camera say people were playing basketball in a park at that intersection when they heard shots.

When they came outside, all the players were running from the court, and they heard someone calling for help.

The boy was taken to the hospital.