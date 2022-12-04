One hurt in Luzerne County fire

A fire damaged a business and sent one man to a hospital early Tuesday morning in Hazle Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One man was hurt in a fire early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

The first alarm on North Church Street in Hazle Township came in just after 1 a.m.

The building has Johnny Moratto's Music on the first floor and an apartment above.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire on the second floor. They quickly called in for more help.

A resident of that second floor had to be taken to a hospital for breathing in too much smoke. He is expected to be okay.

There's no cause listed for the fire yet, but the early word from firefighters is that it started as a kitchen fire that grew out of hand.

There's fire damage in the apartment—smoke and water damage in Moratto's Music Store.

According to its Facebook page, Moratto's Music Store sells instruments. It also offers voice and instrument lessons.

That music store in Hazle Township dates back to 1962.