A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot along Sambourne Street Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A late night shooting in Wilkes-Barre left one person injured.

Wilkes-Barre City Police tell Newswatch 16 it happened around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a man wounded along the 100 block of Sambourne Street in the city. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

So far, police haven't said what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made yet as police investigate last night's shooting in Wilkes-Barre.