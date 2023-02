Two people were forced from their home after a fire Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two people were forced from their home after a fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called to the place on North Washington Street just before 4 a.m. on Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns.

The Red Cross is helping them.

There's no word what caused the fire in Wilkes-Barre.