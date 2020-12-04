One hospitalized, seven displaced after fire

HAZLETON, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment building caught fire.
The building along North Locust Street went up in flames around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fire crews say it took about 15 minutes to get it under control.
Officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The Red Cross is helping seven people affected by the fire but there's no word on the condition of a person taken to the hospital.
