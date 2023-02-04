One hospitalized after fire in Kingston

Flames broke out at a home along Butler Street in Kingston borough shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KINGSTON, Pa. — One person was sent to the hospital following a house fire in Kingston.

Crews from five different departments across the Wyoming Valley were called to the home along Butler Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a burn victim in the front yard who was rushed to the hospital.

Flames tore through the first and second floors leaving the home with very heavy smoke damage throughout.

"We had a quick response and three things that save lives; smoke detectors, fast response, and fast water. And we had a fast response and fast water," said Deputy Chief Floyd Young, Kingston Forty Fort Fire Dept.

The deputy chief says the fire was under control in 10 minutes, and the cause is under investigation.

No word yet on the identity or the condition of the burn victim in Kingston.