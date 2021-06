The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Monday.

One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

According to officials, two motorcycles collided near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Route 29 in Lehman Township after 7 p.m. on Monday.

Three people were injured. One was flown to a hospital. Two were transported by ambulance.

There is no word yet on their conditions.