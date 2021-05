The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 80.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

Officials say a tractor-trailer was traveling in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Nescopeck around 1:30 a.m. when the big rig flipped over.

I-80 West was down to one lane during the investigation.

Troopers have not said what led to the crash.