One dead, two injured in Luzerne County shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and two injured early Wednesday morning in Plains Township.

Police say there was a "gathering" at the Holiday Inn on Wildflower Drive off of Route 315 in Plains Township.

A number of people were involved, hanging out on the seventh floor when that get-together went south around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear how many other guests were staying on the seventh floor when this went down.

#BREAKING: gunfire at the Holiday Inn in Plains Township along Wildflower Drive. Police confirm:

• 3 people shot around 12:30 a.m.

• 2 men. 1 woman.

• 1 of the males is dead.

• Gathering gone south.

Investigators add that other people who may have been at that "gathering" may have also been wounded by the gunfire, but they took off.

Cops stress the public is not in any danger. All of these people knew each other. This was not a random act of violence.

Officers also tell us it appears whenever this gunfire rang out, it may have extended outside that initial room where everyone was together. At last check, no other hotel guests were injured.

The Holiday Inn in Plains Township is still open now; guests are still here.

One other interesting thing that played out here overnight: firefighters brought in a ladder truck to help police look for evidence on the outside of the seventh floor, which is a sign that some of this gunfire could have played out on the balcony of that room where everyone was gathered.

Because investigators believe people took off from that get together when shots were fired, they’re hoping anyone with more information gives Plains Township police a call at 570-829-3432.

The gunshot victims were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, just a short drive away. It’s unclear of their condition.

The investigation continues.