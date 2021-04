The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A fatal crash claimed one in Luzerne County.

According to state police, Tyler Cowman, 29, of Bear Creek, was driving south along Route 115 near White Haven around 3:30 a.m. when he lost control.

He spun into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on.

Cowman died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with what police say are serious injuries.