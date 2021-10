Troopers say the wreck happened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along near Nuangola.

NUANGOLA, Pa. — One man is dead and another injured after two motorcycles collided in Luzerne County.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Nuangola Road near Nuangola.

Officers believe Christopher Malys drifted into Tedd Eldridge's lane and smashed into him.

Eldridge later died at the hospital.