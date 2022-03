Officials say 30-year-old Kevin Novak shot and killed Richard Novak just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A shooting in Nanticoke left one man dead and another facing homicide charges.

Troopers say 30-year-old Kevin Novak got into an argument with Richard Novak just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at a home along South Prospect Street in Nanticoke.

That's when Kevin Novak allegedly shot and killed the 70-year-old.

He is locked up without bail in Luzerne County.