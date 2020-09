One person is dead after a crash in Larksville.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Larksville Monday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of the Carey Avenue bridge and East Main Street.

A witness told Newswatch 16 the car was coming off the bridge, took out a utility pole and smashed into the wall at the intersection.