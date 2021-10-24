Wilkes-Barre fight leaves one person dead

When police arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound they were taken to the hospital and later died.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person is dead following a fight overnight in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say they were called to a fight around 1:30 a.m. along Academy Street.

When they arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound they were taken to the hospital and later died.

People in the neighborhood say that they heard several gunshots.

"We were hanging out, playing some video games, and having a few drinks. We went back to doing what we were doing and we heard a pop followed by a series of more. More or less 4 or 6 gunshots going off and well here we are now," said Stan Kowalski, Wilkes-Barre.

The name of the victim has not been released and police say the shooting is still under investigation here in Wilkes-Barre.