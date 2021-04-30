One dead after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was killed in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Washington Street around 10:30 p.m. after shots rang out.
Newswatch 16 found officers going in and out of the group home.
The district attorney says someone living in a second-floor apartment shot and killed the victim.
The district attorney has not said if the two knew each other or what led to the gunfire.
No names have been released.
The district attorney says more information will be released Friday.