One dead after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was killed in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Washington Street around 10:30 p.m. after shots rang out.

Newswatch 16 found officers going in and out of the group home.

The district attorney says someone living in a second-floor apartment shot and killed the victim.

The district attorney has not said if the two knew each other or what led to the gunfire.

No names have been released.