One dead after motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Luzerne County.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Route 11 in Plymouth Township, near West Nanticoke.

Police say Rachel Razawich, 30, of Wyoming, was traveling on her motorcycle northbound when for unknown reasons she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a van. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Route 11 was closed for about two hours as crews investigated the crash.