LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Luzerne County.

According to police, a motorcycle and car collided around 5 p.m. along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Part of Wyoming Avenue was closed for several hours after the deadly wreck in Kingston.