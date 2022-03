The shooting happened around 1 a.m. along Wyoming and Beech Streets in the city.

HAZLETON, Pa. — One teenager is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Hazleton early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Wyoming and Beech Streets for shots fired around 1 a.m.

All five boys were taken to the hospital where one later died.

If anyone has information on this shooting, they are asked to call the Hazleton Police Department by calling (570) 459-4940 or 911.