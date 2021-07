The incident happened Sunday just before 6:30 p.m.

A man is dead after drowning in part of Luzerne County.

Police were called to Quail Hollow Village in Beech Mountain Lakes in Butler Township just before 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say Alexander Spektor, 61, of Brooklyn, New York, was found floating near a small island.

First responders tried to revive Spektor but were unsuccessful.