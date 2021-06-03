One child dead after hit and run in Luzerne County

Officials say the incident happened after 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One child is dead after a hit and run on Friday evening in Luzerne County.

Officials say the deadly crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township.

A dark-colored pick-up truck struck a 7-year-old boy on a bicycle.

Officials are searching for the operator of the truck. Investigators say they think the driver knows they struck the boy because of the way the truck fled the scene.

"It was on the roadway and like I said, we don't believe that they did it intentionally but it's believed that they swerved, so that's why we feel like they know, that they did know that they hit something, someone," said Tpr. Deanna Piekanski.

Troopers are asking that if anyone working at a garage or body shop is asked to fix the pick-up truck to come forward.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call 911 or contact State Police in Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.