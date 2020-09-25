One behind bars, one wanted after shots fired in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating after an argument led to shots fired at a gas station in Luzerne County.
According to police, Malik Macon, 28, and Taquil Baley got into an argument outside of the Star Gas Station in Hanover Township on August 6.
The two got into an argument, Baley entered the store and Macon got a gun and waited.
Macon fired a shot that hit Baley's car.
Macon was charged with aggravated assault and related charges.
A warrant has been issued for Baley's arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police in Hanover Township.