Crews are still cleaning up fuel spilled in the wreck near Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT now says an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Luzerne County could remain closed through at least Wednesday.

The on-ramp from Route 315 to Interstate 81 south (175) near Pittston has been closed since Friday morning when a tanker truck overturned, spilling fuel.

Authorities say a major cleanup operation is underway to remove all the spilled fuel.

A detour is in place.