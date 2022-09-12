Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County

About two dozen seniors took part in the seminar today in Luzerne County.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills.

Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.

PennDOT officials say the roads haven't changed much since these drivers first took the wheel, but the way people drive has changed with more aggressive and distracted drivers.

"So we have more drivers on the road, more aggressive drivers on the road, distracted drivers that they are not used to. So they are really not used to the fast-paced world that has really picked up," said Rebecca Rybak, Highway Safety Education Coordinator.

About two dozen seniors took part in the seminar in Luzerne County.