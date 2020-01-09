Old silk mill under demolition in Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre is finally saying farewell to a building that neighbors and city officials describe as an eyesore and a safety hazard.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The sounds of a demolition crew knocking down this old silk mill in Wilkes-Barre were immediately met with a resounding chorus of "finally."

The building on South Franklin Street has been a thorn in the sides of neighbors and city officials for nearly 20 years.

"It will turn into something. I'm very optimistic about this. Our blight remediation program that we put together. We're gonna bring back the city, we're gonna tear down buildings like this," said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

The old mill sustained heavy damage from arson in 2001.

It's been vacant ever since, serving as a prime target for litter and attracting delinquents and homeless people.

It's not just an eyesore, Mayor Brown said it's dangerous too.

A few months ago, part of the rear wall came crumbling down on to a residential street.

The mill is getting torn down now, then crews will clean up the site, and the city will put it up for sale.

"And hopefully we can develop this piece of property, it's a nice-sized lot, and make it another business hopefully that will be putting it back on the tax rolls," said Mayor Brown.

Owners of nearby businesses and people who live on the street next to the mill said they are thrilled to see the building come down and hopefully get replaced with something that will make the city a better place.

"I'm really optimistic about this. I call it a new beginning and it is a new beginning, for the neighborhoods, for the people," said Mayor Brown.

This demolition is part of a larger blight remediation project in the city.

One building has already come down, and two more are slated to get knocked down in the coming months.