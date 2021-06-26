Old home's next chapter

Volunteers spent the day fixing up a home in Luzerne County Saturday for a family in need.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A group of volunteers in Luzerne County put in some hard work in the heat Saturday fixing up a house near Pittston.

The house is being renovated by Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity.

This weekend a group from the Rotary Club worked to put a new porch on the place along Market Street.

The Cosgrove family donated the house to the organization and it will soon become a home for a family in need.

"They have a kid and, I believe, another one on the way. So, having a home to live in is something that's thrilling to them. It's nice too, they've been doing a lot of the work so I'm sure they're taking a pride in it themselves," said Rachel Stark, volunteer.