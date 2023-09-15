Oktoberfest makes comeback at Mohegan Pennsylvania

This weekend kicks off Oktoberfest in Germany and across the U.S. and one musician is traveling to Luzerne County to share her culture through her songs.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Romy says Oktoberfest is her favorite time of year back home in Germany, and she's sharing her culture on Mohegan Pennsylvania's stage to kick off the beginning of Oktoberfest this weekend.

"It starts tomorrow in Germany, so I have to hurry up and fly home on Sunday," Romy Dadlhuber said.

Romy will sing traditional and original songs throughout Oktoberfest, an event Mohegan Pennsylvania hasn't had since 2016.

"It's not only fun for the community, but we, as team members at Mohegan Pennsylvania, we love working this event," said Jenn Ducharme, director of events at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Ducharme says they are working to make it even bigger than before.

"We have over 50 beers on tap, everything from your traditional Oktoberfest brew to pumpkin beers," said Kenny Sklaney, food and beverage assistant director.

Romy doesn't have access to the same brews in Munich.

"Only nine sorts of beers, and we only have a tent, and in that tent, they're selling one sort of beer," Romy said.

Not everything is the same as the Oktoberfest at home, but there's a reason that Romy has been coming back to Mohegan Pennsylvania's Oktoberfest,

"I say it's a little bit like coming home. I know so many people here, and it's always so exciting to come back."

Romy says he likes to share her culture with an audience overseas.

"Americans are more, I think, open-hearted, so when you say to them, 'Hey, sing with me,' they all do it."

Mohegan Pennsylvania's Oktoberfest festivities will take place on Friday evening and all day Saturday.